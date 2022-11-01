Letter: Time for a different view

Nebraska has been sending five Republicans and no Democrats to Washington, D.C., for far too long.

These five politicians report back to us a very one-sided outlook about our nation and our government. We are told that the Republicans are doing everything right, and the Democrats are doing everything wrong.

It is time to send someone like Patty Pansing Brooks to Washington, D.C., so that an honest, intelligent Nebraskan can be "at the table." She will represent us far better than our present cast of characters.

Tom Bassett, Lincoln