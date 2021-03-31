Letter: Time change idea off base

The Journal Star is mistaken when it believes that there is broad support to switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time. ("Year-round Daylight Saving Time could be the start to ending bipartisan gridlock," March 19)

An October 2019 AP-NORC poll found that only 31% favored year-round Daylight Saving Time. 28% favored keeping Daylight Saving Time. But a plurality, 40%, favored year-round standard time.

The Washington Post recently noted that we tried year-round Daylight Saving Time before, in 1974, and it was quickly abandoned. Although broadly supported beforehand, after going through the first winter with cold and dark mornings, only 19% thought it had been a good idea.

This should serve as an example to the Journal Star that just because legislation is bipartisan does not mean it is good. It is also disappointing that it supports either "extreme" position (either 12 or zero months of Daylight Saving Time) over any "moderate" compromise, something in-between.