Article XIII, Section 3 of the Nebraska Constitution states, that:

“The credit of the state shall never be given or loaned in aid of any individual, association, or corporation ...”

Our Nebraska Supreme Court said, in Haman v. Marsh (1991) that:

“Closely related to the prohibition against the giving or lending of the state's credit, although technically not part of the prohibition due to the prohibition's narrow and specific wording, is the principle of law that public funds cannot be expended for private purposes ...”

Contrast these legal propositions with the city’s latest program in the Near South to theoretically increase the stock of affordable housing. The city proposes to grant up to $15,000 to each of 130 landlords, approximately $2 million, to finance the installation of new heating and air conditioning units, roofs, windows, etc. in their rental units.

These are tax-increment financing dollars, i.e., property tax dollars, that are being provided to private property owners to improve private property.

Anyone can articulate a “public purpose” for any sort of activity, but it has to pass a reasonableness test to be constitutional. Handing tax dollars to a landlord so he can buy a new furnace doesn’t do it for me.

Rather than give away tax dollars, the approach alluded to in the Journal Star editorial of Feb. 1, "Affordable housing problem will need new approaches," is more likely to assuage the problem of providing affordable housing in Lincoln.

William Francis Austin, Lincoln