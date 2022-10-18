Letter: Three deserve voters' support

There are three excellent candidates running for office in Lincoln and Nebraska who believe in people. They care about people of diverse backgrounds and circumstances.

Carol Blood should be governor. As a state senator she has listened to people and found fair paths to help. Patty Pansing Brooks, running for Congress in the 1st District, is an attorney and state senator who has worked to help people get access to the internet and education, medical insurance and quality health care. Attorney Adam Morfeld, a state senator and an advocate for justice reform, is running for Lancaster County Attorney where he promises to focus jail time on those who commit serious crimes.

Opposing Pansing Brooks, Rep. Mike Flood has turned his back on fairness for medical care for women. Pat Condon, running for reelection as county attorney, has put many with minor marijuana possession convictions in jail, while not prosecuting other crimes with similar vigor. Jim Pillen has been a University of Nebraska regent who opposes professors and students having discussions about unfair housing and legal affairs related to race. As a research professor at UNL since 2004 I can tell you that Pillen has placed politics ahead of learning and academic freedom. Please vote for Carol Blood, Patty Pansing Brooks and Adam Morfeld.

Richard E. Goodman, Lincoln