Letter: Thoughts, prayers? Time to act

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Ben Sasse, would you care more about gun reform and access to mental health care if it were your babies who didn't come home one night?

You say you're pro-life, but what about their lives? Would you turn a blind eye if the fetuses were killed by guns? At what point do you realize the hypocrisy of thoughts and prayers for something you have the power to change, yet refuse to do so?

Do you love your "power" more than you love your children? Your legacy could be that of one who tried to stop our children from dying in schools. Instead, it will be that of one who did nothing because you valued money and power above the lives of babies you care so much about.

Please start to care. Please find something to do that will reduce the likelihood of mass shootings ever happening again. Please remember that while your favorite amendment may talk about the right to bear arms, the second commandment says "Love thy neighbor as thyself." Look out for our kids. Love them more than you love your power. Do something.

Lisa Black, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0