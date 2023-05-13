I see where many are attempting to justify or excuse Associate Justice Clarence Thomas actions concerning his friendship with Harlan Crow.

Wish I had friends like him.

Statements are numerous and include the justification that everyone does it, and there is no need for an ethics code because these are Supreme Court justices and sit upon the revered bench. Their ethics are above reproach because they have a law degree and were educated in the nation's finest institutions.

Hooey. To paraphrase the late great Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes, I may not be able to define corruption (legally), but I know it when I see it.

I think most U.S. citizens would agree $285,000 yearly and all the other perks of being an esteemed and admired public figure should be more than enough.

If Justice Thomas wanted a rich and famous lifestyle, with his skill set he most likely would have found it in private practice. He chose the path of public service and all that implies. He cannot have it both ways without repercussions to his and the court's reputation.

Phillip Ness, Denton