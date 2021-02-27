Letter: Thomas had it wrong

Regarding Cal Thomas’ opinion piece in the Journal Star ("The Rush no one knew," Feb. 19), when he quoted the late Rush Limbaugh as saying he was always “99.9% right,” it turns out Limbaugh was almost always 99.9% wrong.

According to politifact.com, the latest fact checks of what Limbaugh said on his show were: 0% True on 0 checks; 4% Mostly True on 2 checks; 10% Half True on 5 checks; 21% Mostly False on 10 checks; 36% False on 17 checks; and 26% Pants on Fire on 12 checks.

The sad thing is most of Limbaugh’s listeners believed everything he said, even though they were said for entertainment and political purposes, which made Limbaugh wealthy and powerful. Once again, Cal Thomas is also 99.9% wrong.

David B. Hughes, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0