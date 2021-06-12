Letter: Thomas finds many ways to be wrong

I read Cal Thomas' sycophantic parroting of the lies Donald Trump fed his followers in North Carolina ("Trump finds a new line," June 8). So much falsehood, and only 250 words to respond. I'll have to pick and choose.

First, Trump made peace in the Middle East? That'd be news to the dozens of Israelis and hundreds of Palestinians -- including dozens of children -- killed recently by the exchange of rocket fire, bombs and artillery.

Next, the insinuation that the Democratic Party was somehow complicit when Time magazine made Josef Stalin its "Man of the Year" for 1940? First off, Time was outspoken against Communism in the 1930s and '40s. Second, then as now, Time's "Person of the Year" was not an expression of praise or approval, but recognition of the person who had done the most -- for better or worse -- to influence the news in the past year.

Others over the years that also included Adolf Hitler, Nikita Kruschev, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. A knowledgeable, responsible journalist would know that, but I did say Cal Thomas, didn't I?