Letter: Thomas asking wrong question

Cal Thomas' column, "What is extremism today?" (Dec. 16), ignores history.

Today's center was yesterday's extremism, which was rejected by voters in 1964. Ronald Reagan succeeded where Barry Goldwater failed, but in the intervening years Republicans elected a pragmatic "liberal," Richard Nixon. He promoted "Black capitalism," a liberal affirmative action program. He signed into law funding for cancer research, which he called his proudest achievement. Biden did the same. At one point, Nixon called for a government-supported minimum annual wage, though Republicans thought that went too far.

Moderation for Thomas is just accommodation to today's status quo, with its continuous push for tax cuts to the wealthy elites, while shifting the focus from that to other things. Divide and conquer! I remember the 1950s when tax rates on wealth, especially inheritances, were somewhere around 90%. That was under Republican Dwight Eisenhower.

The big question is not moderation versus extremism, but where should we be heading: the common good or rule by a minority of wealthy and influential rich people and their defenders? Progress toward the common good is what progressivism means and fights for.

David McCreary, Lincoln

