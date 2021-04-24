Letter: This isn't the Nebraska way

Gov. Pete Ricketts' blatant ignorance and poor choices in the last year will be his legacy. So be it. But for him to speak for all Nebraskans regarding denying any assistance in taking in immigrant children from south of the border is beyond appalling.

This is not the Nebraska way, Governor. Yet, that you will declare our state, again, in the name of all Nebraskans, a sanctuary for guns, is a true low.

There are two guns for every U.S. citizen in existence, and you felt this was the issue du jour? Shame on you. I'm ashamed to be a lifelong Nebraskan under your regime. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Barbara Arendt, Lincoln

