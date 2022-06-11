Letter: This is what we believe

Like many, I am a conservative Republican. In my mind, this is what we believe:

First off, we are far more traditional in our thinking. We believe in family values, Mom and Dad raising the kids, traditional sexual identities -- male and female. You can orientate any way you desire but stop the demands for special treatment.

We are usually the silent majority of our party, but I use my voice on this page and other places to oppose the far more common left-leaning commenters here.

I do and did work for all I have now and only expect the results of the contract I signed with my government all those years ago for the benefits I receive. I expect the fruits of my labor not to be taxed unreasonably. Taxes are a part of life, but reasonable is not too much to ask.

My kids were brought up with my values, they understand the social contract of America -- work for what they receive and expect little from government. They understand competition is part of life. They were taught early on to respect firearms and the safety therein.

Yet there are those who will point and say I am wrong, I am somehow a traitor for my beliefs, that I am the reason America is like it is today. Those same people will never look in a mirror and say, "Maybe it is me." Let the comments begin. They will prove my point.

John M. Stanley, Ceresco

