Letter: This backyard isn't big enough

NIMBY – not in my backyard -- is an often used label applied to those complaining about changes in their local area.

Recently, the Lincoln Planning Commission approved plans for a 98-unit affordable housing complex at the end of Q, R and S streets on the western edge of the Wyuka Cemetery.

It is worth noting that the cemetery is on the National Register of Historic Places; the proposed location is currently a dead-end; zoning did not allow for such a project until the zoning was changed; and density regulations did not allow for the proposed number of units until the density regulations were ignored.

Prior applications (for 48 and 80 units) fell through. The Hartley Neighborhood Association Board now recommends 54 units. The applying developer insists that it is 98 units or nothing, pressuring the city into getting its way.

The association estimates an increase in car traffic by 700 trips per day on roads not engineered to handle such a load.

None of those approving the plan, or benefiting from it, live in this neighborhood. The mayor is intent on meeting a political promise – at all costs. The developers want a project big enough to make money.