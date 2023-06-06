I read an article a while back that theorized that states in the United States were going to “self sort” into red and blue strongholds. In watching the new governor and the current Unicameral session, it is pretty obvious that Nebraska is intent on leading this charge.

If I were a recent college graduate who cared about personal freedom, I would definitely be researching other states where my vote and my values were respected. I know that many current members of the Legislature and groups gathered in coffee shops across Nebraska are saying: “Good! We don't need people like that anyway!”

I have one question for these self-righteous defenders of virtue: “Who is going to take care of you when you end up in the hospital or a nursing home?” When you've pressed the call button nine times and no one is coming to help, you might wish that you had retained at least a few people who valued helping others more than agreeing with every “fact” that you so deeply cherish.

Mike Rasmussen, Lincoln