Letter: There's power without parties

Chris Chappelear’s article, “The Power of Parties” in the Feb. 2 Journal Star, actually made a powerful argument for our nonpartisan legislature.

One has to read the article with the view that each and every vote of the citizens is the key to democracy, and their votes elect people to represent them in the legislature.

Chappelear asserts there are no whips to assure members of the same party stick to a common cause. He cites many more examples like this, noting their inefficiency.

His logic is that voters go to the polls and vote for a party to represent them. An individual voter's wishes do not rise to the level of concern for the party because their elected representative has to follow the party's platform.

Chappelear’s article ignored the fact that there are Republicans, Democrats, but more importantly, independents and other smaller parties in this state. In his mind the vote should be for the Republican or Democratic parties.

The founders of this country created the legislatures to be a place where the wishes of the voter are brought to the floor and compromises are worked out. Messy, yes, but that is what a democracy is all about.

Theresa Pederson, Lincoln

