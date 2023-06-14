So Nebraska lawmakers and Gov. Jim Pillen decided that if you pay to take a certified safety course and you pass it you can disregard one of the first things they teach you about proper safety equipment.

After January you don’t need to wear a helmet when you ride a motorcycle as long as you carry your safety certificate with you while you ride without a helmet.

But in all of their infinite wisdom they decided it’s a good idea to let people carry concealed weapons without the need of a safety course or a permit. Makes you wonder how many of these people could have benefited from wearing a helmet at some earlier stage of their lives. But as the saying goes there is no place like Nebraska!