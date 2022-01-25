Letter: There's danger in growing debt

In a Jan. 7 Local View ("A dangerous consequence"), Kathy Campbell, Mike Gloor and John Harms state that it is dangerous undertaking by some of our state senators to press forward for a constitutional convention to enact a balanced budget amendment to our U.S. Constitution.

I’d like them to think about headlines and TV news stories for the last three decades about the dire consequences of the national debt we had been racking up. But those fears stopped no one, and the problem will only worsen with President Biden's plans. It’s pretty obvious that without severe consequences to them, the members of Congress -- the people who hold the purse strings -- will continue to spend our nation into oblivion.

Some might read this and say, “Ringsmuth, you're crazy. It won’t happen.” I hope it doesn’t, but we are in the multiple trillions of debt now and getting gravely worse every hour.