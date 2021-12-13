Letter: There's a better way to vote

A recent editorial ("The good life isn't truly possible with all the politicization," Dec. 2) expressed that Nebraska needs to reduce politicization to improve everybody’s quality of life.

One of the first steps that can help with this would be implementing ranked-choice voting across the state, ranging from school board and city council, all the way up to governor and president.

RCV allows for voters to rank candidates running for office in their order of preference instead of being forced to choose the lesser of two evils in their eyes. Their vote initially goes to their top-rated candidate, but if no candidate receives a majority, then the worst performing candidate is eliminated and anyone that voted for them has their vote transferred to their next preferred candidate.

This changes both the way that voters and politicians would behave. In other cities that use it, they’ve seen candidates campaigning more civilly and even teaming up in efforts to earn the second or third choice from voters. Negative attacks don’t work so well if it turns voters off from you as well.