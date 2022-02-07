 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: There is an alternative

In response to Karyn Barkhurst’s letter posted Feb. 3, "Looking for alternatives," to Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster for governor: State Sen. Carol Blood is running on the Democratic ticket. 

Lonny Hall, Lincoln

