Letter: Theory requires evaluation

Recent expressions in media and teachers’ union statements seek to counter parental outrage over their children’s indoctrination into racism through the privileged positioning of critical race theory in school curricula. The strategy takes the form of ad hominem accusations and suggestions that any opposition to CRT is the product of “hysteria.” Or, that the controversy is all overblown, or even too boring for a wise person’s attention. All this has the appearance of people scurrying for cover because the cover has been exposed.

CRT is a sub-species of the larger category of critical theory. This ideology has a decades-long history and has, in fact, been the object of critical thinking, analysis and exposure/opposition within academic circles and other writers in the arenas of philosophy, history and the arts, among others.

As such, if it enters into school courses, it properly would assume a position of something to be studied and evaluated from the standpoints of both its proponents and its detractors. To position it as a singular, uncritically accepted perspective to be integrated into courses across the board is little more than an intellectual power play rooted in fear of free inquiry.