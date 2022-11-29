Letter: The wrong time to be silent

I know all the facts have not come out yet regarding the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25.

I can't help but think that is the result of increased hateful rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQ community. Pastors in Texas, Idaho and California have openly called for the killing of LGBTQ people in sermons. Anti-gay and trans laws have spread around the country. Drag queen story hours receive death threats.

This tragedy can be laid not only ate feet of these hate-filled people but the silence of those who disagree with them and say absolutely nothing.

I know this message won't reach the people filled with fear and hate. I hope it does reach people with a conscience to stand up with the LGBTQ to fight for our right to live.

Jessica MacDonald, Lincoln