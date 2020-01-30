Letter, 1/31: The upside to icy streets

I am somewhat dismayed by the comments I hear this year about the city of Lincoln’s snow removal performance. Citizens are upset by the sheets of ice covering residential streets, making movement difficult or impossible.

Can we not open our eyes to the wonderful strides that have been made in such a short time? We have a task force, and it has apparently been working overtime!

Consider this: When was the last time you bottomed out on a pothole on your residential street? I can almost guarantee you that it was before the recent snow and ice storms, as the innovative treatment that the city is now employing has virtually eliminated potholes, leaving only reduced depressions where the worst of the evil chasms once existed. The rest of the street is smooth as glass, allowing us to glide along in lubricated bumpless comfort.

An added benefit to this innovative treatment is increased gas mileage. Once you bring your car up to speed, and it is pointed down the center of the street, you can remove your foot from the accelerator and slide cheaply as far as your route takes you in a straight line.

Brake life is extended, as well, since there is no resistance to wear out your brake pads. Your wheels stop immediately when the brakes are applied and skate frictionlessly along your way.