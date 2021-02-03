Letter: The unborn don't have a choice

In response to Cathy Rauch's Local View article "Threat to choice Is real," (Jan. 26):

In 1973, seven men, all of whom were lacking any relevant medical expertise, decided the fate of more than 60 million unborn American babies in the womb who have been the victims of abortion.

Abortion rights activists talk about reproductive health care, but what they ignore is medical science. The seven men on the Supreme Court didn’t have the ultrasound technology we have now. They didn’t have knowledge of the advanced neonatal care we use today in our hospitals.

Why do we spend medical resources to keep premature babies alive, some as young as 24 weeks? Because their lives have meaning and value. Because at their conception they had a unique set of DNA, making them a unique person. Because they have dignity.

Abortion rights policymakers and activists talk about choice. But they want to use your tax dollars to fund Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics. You won’t have a choice. Just like the unborn child in the womb.

Michael Henkenius, Lincoln

