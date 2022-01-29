Letter: The truth about abortion

According to a recent Local View column, "Taking away decisions," (Jan. 13) about “protecting abortion access” and a new bill, LB781, “The bottom line is that a patient’s health, not a politician’s belief, should drive important medical decisions” and that “the fundamental principle at its core is that people should be able to make their own decisions.”
I disagree. The fundamental principle is that abortions are a deliberate ending of life. They all result in death -- 100% of the time.
That is the bottom line. Everyone knows this.
Bonnie Dahnke, Lincoln