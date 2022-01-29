 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The truth about abortion

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

According to a recent Local View column, "Taking away decisions," (Jan. 13) about “protecting abortion access” and a new bill, LB781, “The bottom line is that a patient’s health, not a politician’s belief, should drive important medical decisions” and that “the fundamental principle at its core is that people should be able to make their own decisions.”

I disagree. The fundamental principle is that abortions are a deliberate ending of life. They all result in death -- 100% of the time.

That is the bottom line. Everyone knows this.

Bonnie Dahnke, Lincoln

