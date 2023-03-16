The March 4 Journal Star had two front-page articles dealing with guns: one highlighting the success of a concealed carry bill eliminating any requirement for a permit or safety training, the other reporting no disciplinary action for parents whose 10-year-old child took their loaded handgun to school. These legal gun owners abided by current laws, but their weapon still posed a threat to an elementary school.

This is proof that even law-abiding gun owners can pose a threat to their community. It is just odd to me that a political party that wants to regulate which bathroom students use and which books are allowed on library shelves has no issue further deregulating guns, even when a kid takes a loaded gun to school and the gun owners are found harmless.

No doubt they will say the problem lies with school safety. Once again it is a public school left to handle a societal problem. And you wonder why it is difficult to attract and keep good people in the teaching profession?

Sharla Schultze, Mesa, Arizona