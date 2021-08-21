Letter: The secret sauce for growth

The Census Bureau released county-level data recently. While professional demographers, geographers and cartographers are frantically updating their maps and figuring out how to redistrict legislative seats, I figured I would take on the more important task of seeing how the people of Nebraska's needs are met -- specifically with warm cabbage, onion and ground beef-filled bread pockets.

As you may or may not know, Runza claims to have 81 locations. This is actually inaccurate since there are actually 82 locations -- the last one being Memorial Stadium. You can get a Runza there, so therefore it is a Runza location.

I did a lot of calculations with this data and am coining the phrase "people per runza" (PPR). Runzas are not evenly distributed in the state by my calculations. For example, Douglas County has a PPR value of 41,752. The lowest PPR value is in Boone County, where there is a Runza location in Albion.

There will be plenty of letters to the editors in the coming months asking how to grow rural Nebraska. Many will talk about tax incentives, amenities or political climate. I have a different theory. Counties that do not have a Runza lost a total of 11,104 people. Counties that do have a Runza gained a total of 151,267. Based off that data, if you want to build a community, you should get a Runza location.