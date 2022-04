We in Saunders County need a champion in the state Legislature who can help restore funding to rescue us from groundwater poisoning at the AltEn site near Mead.

Unfortunately, our 23rd District representative, Sen. Bruce Bostelman, is very busy at the moment.

I understand he is going from school to school looking for students who identify as cats and dogs using litter boxes in the restrooms.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo

