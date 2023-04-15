If intentions are to lessen the want and need for abortions, perhaps use the ago-old adage, and start with “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

We will not soon be stopping people of reproductive age from wanting to have sexual relations, since the desire for sexual intercourse originates in the most primordial regions of human brain stem. Sexual desire and fulfilment have been components in the evolutionary development since the earliest human species. The act does not need to be taught or learned but will be accomplished.

Obviously, it's not unique to humans. Elephants do it; livestock does it; reptiles do it; wolves and foxes do it; and humans do it. Intelligence or learning is neither needed nor necessary. The DNA molecule does not care one whit, only that the desire is fulfilled.

Therefore, maybe we should accept this long-established fact of life and commence using the cerebral frontal cortex to intercede in preventing unwanted pregnancies. Mandatory reproductive education, universal access to the means for safe and reliable birth control and contraception, progressive family planning and stopping relatively immature and foolish approaches to managing sexual relationships are a few of the more serious and prudent suggestions.

We do not yet have the ability to prevent people, especially those of early reproductive ages, from wanting to have sexual relations. We definitely have the ability to prevent and discourage those sexual relations creating unwanted lasting consequences.

Stu Luttich, Geneva