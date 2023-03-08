The Feb. 26 Journal Star contained two articles about restitution or reparations. Neither proposal is a solution to the disparity in wealth between the races. Both authors proposed giving Black Americans large amounts of money. That would only be effective short-term because it won’t increase their ability to create wealth for themselves.

The major cause of the racial financial divide is education. The Washington, D.C., graduation rate from high school for Black students was 55%. In Minneapolis the graduation rate for Black students is 70%, while the rate of white students is 88%. This trend is found in most of our larger cities.

In the state of California, the graduation rate for Black students was 73% while the graduation rate for all students was 84%.

Maybe we should bus children from the suburbs to city schools and the city children to schools in the suburbs. That would get everyone’s attention.

Schools should concentrate on STEM, English, history and civics. Reading the Opinion page of Journal Star, it is obvious that history and civics education is severely lacking in our schools.

We need to take the proposed restitution/reparation funds and invest them in education: improve infrastructure and equipment, decrease the teacher/student ratio, increase wages and protect teachers from violence, allow creation of private schools, giving parents a choice.

Provide parents with vouchers allowing them to chose the school where they send their children. Parents should have the final say in the education of their children. I might even consider a payment to motivate the student for good grades on a standardized test.

Richard Pullman, Hallam