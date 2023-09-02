Athletics have value that goes beyond the competition. Student-athletes learn not only in the classroom. They learn on the court, field, track or even the swimming pool. They learn teamwork, they learn how to organize and manage time. They learn discipline. Youth sports are not just about competition or merit. They are about teaching and personal growth.

Youth sports are under attack by people who want to undercut these goals. The speech by former college athlete and anti-transgender activist Riley Gaines to leaders of our state is one example. People like Gaines seek to restrict certain classes of people from participating in sports and deny them the opportunity to learn like any other prospective athlete.

Gaines and others claim this is about fairness, but sports are definitionally unfair. Some athletes are better than others. Some basketball players are taller than others, some football players are stronger than others and some swimmers are faster than others.

Sports are a zero-sum game, so there will always be winners and losers. But sports are bigger than the results. Swimming isn’t a skill applicable to other areas of life, but the necessary discipline and commitment are transferable. The only way you actually lose is by not trying — and people like Gaines want to unfairly close the gate.

Earlier generations restricted racial integration in sports for “fairness” reasons too, but hatred was the real reason. Hatred runs counter to everything we claim youth sports do for people. It was wrong then, and it is wrong.

Matt Baldwin, Lincoln