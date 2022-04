A recent report by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson identified 258 victims of sexual abuse by 57 different priests, deacons and school teachers in three Catholic diocese in the state of Nebraska.

On the other hand, the number of people sexually abused by trans-women in public restrooms is zero. Yes, zero.

Who are the predators? Who are the real threats to our children?

The numbers don't lie.

Tom Lynch, Lincoln

