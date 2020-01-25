Letter, 1/26: The high cost of denying a problem

We should all be pleased that Gov. Pete Ricketts has earmarked $60 million for the state’s share of the federal disaster relief related to the catastrophic flooding in our state last spring -- not that he has much choice in the matter.

It is interesting how Republican officials in our part of the country (like Ricketts), who have spent decades denying the reality of climate change, are now asking us to spend millions of dollars on flood plain remediation and management to deal with the consequences of the climate change that they have previously worked so hard to deny.

It is because of climate-change skeptics like Ricketts that our society has not been able to address the issue of climate change before it was too late. Having painted himself in to this political corner, Governor Ricketts is now trying to tell us that it isn’t the climate that is changing … it’s the “weather.” Hopefully, few Nebraskans will be confused by the governor’s rhetorical gymnastics.

Marshall Lux, Lincoln

