Letter: The height of hypocrisy

Since the story broke about gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster allegedly groping a Republican state senator and seven other women (April 14), I am, for the thousandth time, astounded by the blatant hypocrisy of the Republicans’ messaging.

They tout their “Christian values” when they are in fact the very people who lie, cheat, grope, grab and otherwise break the Ten Commandments. “Do as I say, not as I do” is the contemporary candidate’s mantra, and it seems to be working.

Voters consistently and cynically put aside Christian values when it conflicts with their political ideology. And because the conservative voter refuses to recognize the hypocrisy in electing these terrible, unchristian people, the gropers, grabbers, liars and cheaters will maintain their stranglehold on our politics. Obviously, there is no bar too low.

Barb Pederson, Lincoln

