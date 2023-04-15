How many victims of mass shootings would we see if shooters had no guns, or, more realistically, if guns were as hard to get as a driver’s license? Especially military-capable infantry weapons?

The single indisputable commonality of our shameful, insane, avoidable, tragic parade of slaughters of innocents is not politics, not race or religion, disappointed lovers, workplace discord, family turmoil or disadvantaged youth.

It's the gun.

And every shooter has to be some kind of unstable person we can't effectively ID and control before he shoots. Anyone not fully aware of that has his or her head in the sand. Meanwhile, the murderers continue.

Whatever else Gov. Jim Pillen might do, he'll never erase in my mind the "gun-rights support" image he sought as a candidate, flaunting a rifle in a TV ad.

There has never been even the whisper of any lucid argument for military weapons being available to the general public. Pillen, and every other responsible politician (mostly Republicans) betrays us and his or her office by not making realistic gun control a top priority.

We are poorly served by those who maintain their right to bear arms for "a well-regulated militia" is supreme, above everyone else's right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

At age 95, I'm a life-long independent, not a Democrat. I have of 32 years U.S. Army service, including Korea and Vietnam. I've been shot at. I know something about guns. And people.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln