Must all Nebraskans live in Sen. Joni Albrecht’s Thurston world? LB626, now before the Senate, would make it so.

Let’s assume that so-called pro-life politicians are, in fact, earnest about not only guaranteeing the birth of every fetus but also guaranteeing parental care for every fetus. I assume they will then take the logical next step and create a statewide and nationwide DNA registry of all males of impregnating age. We have the technology for this.

Women would have to give birth, and men would have to pay for the care of their resulting children — every one of them. It would be straightforward to identify all fathers and make them as responsible for their offspring as mothers would (as always) be. Why not? Every fetus would not just get to be born but actually provided for. Or would this be too much government — for men? Is it only men who get to punt their responsibility for their sexual behavior?

Keep abortion safe, legal and rare: the formula from the 1990s still makes sense. It’s the mainstream, and it’s what we could all work for together — if we were actually serious about reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies. Start with a serious and comprehensive approach to sex education and make contraception easily and cheaply available.

Tim Borstelmann, Lincoln