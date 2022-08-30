Letter: The experiment is a success

Journalists, historians, educators and political leaders regularly report the key issues concerning the defense of our U.S. democracy. All the way back to Thomas Jefferson our leaders talked about the importance of “our experiment in Democracy.” That idea of the "experiment" has served America well for nearly 250 years.

We now might want to realize that our “experiment” has succeeded. The evidence is in. Democracy is a big win. We should be proud. Our republic, America has won. The United States of America is indeed a success story, thanks to our governmental structure and institutions, including journalism and the free press.

Many counties in the world want to emulate us. They should want to. Our system is that great compared to all the others. We should be happy about that as U.S. citizens. We can be proud of our government for many reasons, including helping Ukraine attempt to achieve what we have.

Dan McGuire, Lincoln