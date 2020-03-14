Letter, 3/15: The death of outrage, revisited

William Bennett, former secretary of education under President Reagan and conservative pundit, wrote "The Death of Outrage" in response to the absence of concern expressed by Bill Clinton supporters for his affair with a White House intern.

Since then, the theme of Bennett’s book has been used by political voices from virtually all political perspectives to accuse their opposition of being willfully blind to and lacking introspection of the failings within their own camps. But sometimes actions by a prominent political personality, a leader of his or her political party, are so egregious that one is left to wonder what, if anything, will cause the other side to look inward with a critical eye.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Nebraska, when a state senator who routinely refers to the American flag as a rag from the floor of the Legislature, he draws at most stifled gasps from his colleagues or the presiding officer.

On the national stage, Sen. Chuck Schumer, minority leader of the Senate, from the doorstep of the Supreme Court threatened, by name, two sitting justices on a case which had not yet been argued before them. Schumer’s message was "Do as I want or you will pay a price." The Associated Press noted that the case was pending but buried Schumer’s threat in the last paragraph.