Letter: The business case for Initiative 433

You wouldn’t know from the recent article, “Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing,” (Oct. 19) that there is strong business support for Initiative 433. As the owner of A Novel Idea Bookstore in Lincoln, I support raising the minimum wage and provided testimony presented at the hearing. Lincoln businesses Firespring, Moose’s Tooth Outdoor and Cycle Works also testified in support of Initiative 433.

The spokesperson from the Lincoln Independent Business Association, who opposed the initiative, does not speak for me or the hundreds of other small business owners from Lincoln and around our state who have already signed the Nebraska Business for a Fair Minimum Wage statement supporting Initiative 433.

Workers are also consumers, and local businesses depend upon local customers with money to spend. The last time Nebraska raised the minimum wage through a ballot initiative, our store sales and revenue increased – and we were able to raise wages for our staff.

Raising the minimum wage will lessen workers’ financial stress and reduce costly employee turnover. It will foster the better job performance and customer service that is vital for small business competitiveness.

The gradual minimum wage increases of Initiative 433 offer stability and greater prosperity for our small businesses, friends and neighbors.

Cinnamon Dokken, Lincoln