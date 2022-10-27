 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The business case for Initiative 433

  • 0

You wouldn’t know from the recent article, “Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing,” (Oct. 19) that there is strong business support for Initiative 433. As the owner of A Novel Idea Bookstore in Lincoln, I support raising the minimum wage and provided testimony presented at the hearing. Lincoln businesses Firespring, Moose’s Tooth Outdoor and Cycle Works also testified in support of Initiative 433.

The spokesperson from the Lincoln Independent Business Association, who opposed the initiative, does not speak for me or the hundreds of other small business owners from Lincoln and around our state who have already signed the Nebraska Business for a Fair Minimum Wage statement supporting Initiative 433.

People are also reading…

Workers are also consumers, and local businesses depend upon local customers with money to spend. The last time Nebraska raised the minimum wage through a ballot initiative, our store sales and revenue increased – and we were able to raise wages for our staff.

Raising the minimum wage will lessen workers’ financial stress and reduce costly employee turnover. It will foster the better job performance and customer service that is vital for small business competitiveness.

The gradual minimum wage increases of Initiative 433 offer stability and greater prosperity for our small businesses, friends and neighbors.

Cinnamon Dokken, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Report requires more action

Letter: Report requires more action

I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discri…

Letter: GOP is really two parties

Letter: GOP is really two parties

I regret that Sen. John McCollister will be term-limited out of the Legislature. He has benefited our state, and he has honored the Republican…

Letter: Hall is change we need

Letter: Hall is change we need

As a resident of Lincoln since 1997, I support Cameron Hall for Lancaster County commissioner. There has been a lot of change in Lincoln since…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News