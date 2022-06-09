Letter: The birth of a movement

It was with interest that I read the article in the Sunday Journal Star about the Rokahr House ("A woman when looking for her old house's history. She found Jack," May 29).

You see, the Rokahr House was also the birthplace of one of Lincoln’s great organizational triumphs. In 1972, the Rokahr House at 1743 S. 24th, was the home of Bob and Carol Broman. During a unit meeting of the League of Women voters in 1972, a group of women discussed challenges faced by their part of town.

They agreed that neighbors should have organized opportunities to affect the preservation of the area. Within days another group met at the Rokahr House. That evening, the neighborhood was given a name. The Near South Neighborhood Association was formed. We were on our way.

Under Broman’s tutelage, the boundaries of the Near South were drawn on a map, a board of directors was elected and articles of association were adopted. The articles empowered the board to keep the neighborhood informed about zoning changes, to preserve the low-density character of the neighborhood, to reduce vehicular congestion and to encourage neighborhood pride.

Fifty years later, the NSNA is still going strong. It serves as a model for other community groups and neighborhood organizations.

James E. Young, Lincoln

