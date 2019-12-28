Letter, 12/29: The best gift for our children

In this season of gift-giving, my ponderings turn to the question: "What really is the best gift we can give our children? What do they want and need more than anything else?"

How about a healthy world that can support their lives and those of their heirs? And the lives of all the children of this Earth?

If that seems appropriate, then we need to start preparing it now. One step is to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, which places a fee on all carbon producing energy at the source and in turn pays a dividend to every citizen of the country.

The Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) recently released a report which concludes that HR 763 would cut net greenhouse gas emissions 36 to 38% by 2050 (from 2005 levels), exceeding U.S. commitments under the Paris agreements. It would also improve Americans' health by reducing sulfur and mercury by an eye-popping 95% and smog-forming NOx emissions by 75%.

They also confirm that the carbon dividend would, as my friends in Citizens Climate Lobby have long argued, cushion the energy impacts for consumers, so overall the dividend paid would be comparable to the increased energy costs, but low and middle-income households would receive more in dividends than they pay in higher prices.