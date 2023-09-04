Almost three years have passed since a picture of Elba Avenue appeared in the Journal Star as an example of declaring Belmont a blighted area. My yard was shown with a big pile of dirt on it.

Actually it was the first phase of a three-year landscaping project. A berm was sculpted with a dry creek bed lined with river rocks running along it and around a tree near the house. Many large Colorado rocks were later scattered over the berm.

The next year several different kinds of evergreen shrubs interspersed with clumps of black-eyed Susans and yellow and purple coneflowers. The third and final year a dwarf blue spruce was planted.

Blue icicle lights were lined around a tree and down the creek bed. Lighter blue icicle lights dangled from the house sidewalk and a porch column to simulate a waterfall. A small lighted deer peeked out from a huge white rock near the house and finally the spruce tree was lighted. Their timer was set for a dusk-to-dawn display. It was my hope that people driving by would enjoy the yard day and night.

The intent of this letter is to counter the idea that Belmont is blighted. There are many attractive landscapes in our area. People should come see them for themselves!

Jone White, Lincoln