Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's opponents want you to believe that Lincoln is a very dangerous place to live. Be afraid, be very afraid! Well, I have good news for you. During Gaylor Baird’s term, from 2018-22, violent crimes decreased 24.8%. That’s according to LPD’s own Crime Analysis Unit. And during the pandemic, I will be forever grateful for her quiet strength and determination to keep me safe, even under intense political pressure.
I, for one, will be voting to reelect the mayor.
Barbara Pederson, Lincoln