Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's opponents want you to believe that Lincoln is a very dangerous place to live. Be afraid, be very afraid! Well, I have good news for you. During Gaylor Baird’s term, from 2018-22, violent crimes decreased 24.8%. That’s according to LPD’s own Crime Analysis Unit. And during the pandemic, I will be forever grateful for her quiet strength and determination to keep me safe, even under intense political pressure.