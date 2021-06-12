Letter: Thanks for passing LB64, but ...

The Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund is proud to have been a part of the coalition of organizations that helped get LB64 passed, the bill to phase out taxation of Social Security by the state of Nebraska.

Those organizations were the Nebraska State Education Association Retired, the Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund, the Nebraska State Education Association, the American Association of Retired Persons and the Nebraska Association for Retired School Personnel.

Thanks to them and to Sen. Brett Lindstrom for submitting the bill, to Sen. Mark Kolterman for prioritizing it, to Revenue Committee Chair Sen. Lou Ann Linehan for guiding it through the committee and to all those senators who voted for it.

It is interesting that the Legislature saw fit to compromise this legislation by putting a "look back" into it. That is, after five years, the Legislature will take a look at the loss of tax revenue from the bill. When the same Legislature passed reducing income tax for corporations, no so-called "look back" was deemed necessary.

So a check on the loss of revenue by not taxing retirees on their Social Security is necessary, but the loss of millions of dollars from corporate income tax reduction is not. Very interesting.