Letter: Texas law infringes on freedom

Abortion is health care, and it is the foundation of reproductive freedom. I support safe, legal abortion because I believe everyone should control their own bodies, their own health, their own future and the future of their families.

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the U.S. Constitution protects an individual’s personal decision to end a pregnancy. This decision is still the controlling law in this country.

On Sept. 1, Texas became the only state in this county where individuals cannot exercise this right. SB8 prohibits abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. This is often before women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape.

SB8 authorizes anyone to use the courts to harass and intimidate those who provide critical abortion care and support to those seeking an abortion. Health care staff, family members, clergy, domestic violence counselors, rape crisis counselors and referring physicians could be subject to thousands of dollars in liability and attorney fees for “aiding and abetting” an individual seeking to obtain an abortion, a legal medical procedure.

SB8 is the law in Texas; we cannot let that happen here in Nebraska. We need elected officials who will stand up for our rights and health care.

Susan Ugai, Lincoln

