Letter: Testing teachers a necessity

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

A wry sarcasm says, "Those who can do; those who can't ... teach." Sen. Tony Vargas is proposing a bill that is even more sarcastic, "Those who didn't learn ... teach." He's recommending that we eliminate the certification testing for prospective teachers because many are having trouble proving their capability in English and mathematics. What an indictment of our public education establishment: graduating students who don't have the basics to teach what they didn't learn.

But Vargas believes that basic skills testing and content understanding does "not determine what type of teachers they will be in the classroom." That may be true if you want teachers to be Cub Scout den mothers versus educators.

The state has an extensive list of professions which require testing in order to be certified to work. How ironic will it be to have hairdressers needing to prove their capability, while teachers, who have the future of our country in their hands, get a pass.

Glenn Friendt, Lincoln

