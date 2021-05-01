Letter: Testing isn't closing the gap

After almost 12 years of statewide testing in Nebraska’s public schools, there has been no significant change in Nebraska’s educational achievement gap between poor and affluent children, and, in fact, no state in the nation has seen any significant change in that achievement gap.

After the first statewide tests allowed us to quantify the achievement gap, results from later tests have simply confirmed that no matter how hard our educators worked they could not change the achievement gap.

But civil rights groups continue to demand nationwide testing in the vain hope that it will somehow turn educational achievement from high-poverty schools like Omaha South into that seen at affluent schools like Elkhorn South. Because of the good intentions from such groups, we just keep wasting money and valuable teacher time on these tests.

Even after 12 years of wasteful testing, our Nebraska Legislature has accomplished little to help our educational efforts except to add unfunded mandates and to attempt to divert taxpayer money from public education to charter schools or private and religious schools.