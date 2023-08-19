Keep the green space and save Woods Park in Lincoln. Stop the land grab. Further tennis court development at 33rd and Randolph streets is not in the best interests of the surrounding neighborhoods.

It takes away open green spaces for a variety of youth sports and leisure activities and walking in a large open vista within a developed urban area. More concrete, highly-fenced-in courts, enclosed court structures, increased traffic and large parking lots take away from the benefits of a large urban parkland.

Increased tennis facility development should not come at the expense of decreased open parkland and the reduced ability to experience open parkland.

Surely there is a part of Lincoln better suited to the current and long-term goal of developing a tennis center for large events in Lincoln.

The long-term goal of a small and private interest group and/or the Lincoln Parks and Recreation for the growth and development of a tennis facility/campus is not in the best interests of Woods Park. Woods Park neighbors know the experience of increased traffic and neighborhood parking from the large swimming events staged at the Woods Park Swimming Pool.

Russ Free, Lincoln