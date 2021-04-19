Letter: Tech growth is good news

Recent announcements by Facebook and Google about additional investment and progress on their data centers in Nebraska is welcome news.

Although the potential data center project near Lincoln remains shrouded in mystery, the billions of dollars in economic activity already generated in Nebraska from investments by these and other tech giants represents another welcome layer of diversification for our state’s economy. Big Tech is playing a critical role supporting our economy and communities.

Google recently released its annual economic impact report shedding light on millions of dollars dedicated to support for nonprofits in Nebraska. The report also highlighted the more than 700 Nebraskans enrolled in Google’s IT support certificate programs, more than half of whom are minorities, women and veterans. And their Grow with Google program has partnered with nearly a hundred organizations to train tens of thousands of Nebraskans on digital skills.

Nebraska is benefiting from the tech economy, and tech companies are benefiting from their investments in the Cornhusker State.

Deanna Leyden, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0