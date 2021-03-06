Letter: Tech companies help small businesses

Small businesses, like mine, are often referred to as the backbone of Nebraska’s economy by our elected leaders. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruption for our business, as it has for thousands of other Nebraskans, we’ve found a workable solution.

Thanks to digital tools, we have continued to stay in touch with our consumer base, while also selling our products online. Without these tools, we’d surely be in a much worse financial position today. Not only have digital tools been a savior to our bottom line and our financial health, but they have also shown us the way forward for online sales even when the pandemic winds down.

Unfortunately, lawmakers have recently moved to attack the very companies that have given us this lifeline, lobbing unnecessary and wasteful investigations and antitrust lawsuits against tech companies, such as multi-state lawsuits filed by attorneys general against Facebook and Google.

This move uses tax dollars that could be used to fight the pandemic and that, if successful, would have disastrous effects on the very tools we are using to get us back on the road to recovery. That’s why I was proud to sign a letter urging policymakers in the Cornhusker State to reject this frivolous action and support the very tools on which businesses in this state are depending.

Cari Coakley, Omaha

