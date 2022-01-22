Letter: Tech bill would hurt nation

The United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary is building out some worrisome legislation.

The legislation that was undergoing markup recently – a sweeping package of anti-competition and antitrust provisions – not only unfairly targets American companies, but it clears a path for dangerous world powers, like China and Russia, to rise to technological dominance leaving a concerning economic and security crisis for the United States.

The current sweeping package of anti-competition, antitrust legislation contains multiple regulations aiming to tear down American technology companies, such as Amazon, Apple and Google. The bill unfairly targets the very tech companies that have carried the United States to the top of the global tech innovation race.

If passed, the legislation would impose burdensome restrictions to hold American tech back crippling our competitive edge and allowing foreign adversaries access to sensitive information. The package even comes with strong and legitimate warnings from former top national security officials explaining how this bill directly helps China and other hungry powers and increases national security risks greatly.