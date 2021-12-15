Letter: Teaching to prepare a leader

I remember how it worked in a classroom. If you had a troublemaker like Peter Ricketts, you’d want to help him become compassionate and help him see and experience things he might have missed in his upbringing.

Because your job is to educate him, you’d plan class lessons around his deficits. You’d study Nebraska’s wealth of water and soil. You’d plan trips to natural areas to help him understand their importance to butterflies and bees, and to the water and soil he’d learned about. During health lessons, he’d learn the importance of vaccinations to protect himself and to eradicate diseases. (Perhaps you’d reinforce this by studying the eradication of smallpox.)

You’d take the class to our magnificent state Capitol. You’d watch hearings as senators learned from the public and formed new understandings. Peter would conclude that politicians should not fund petition drives to overturn senators’ wishes.

You’d structure classroom experiences so he’d understand civic problems like the undermining of elections and social problems like incarceration and health care for those needier than himself.